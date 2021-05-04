Woman arrested for Lakewood homicide, warrant issued for Cleveland man

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police arrested a Cleveland woman Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 44-year-old man on Sunday.

The woman, Wilmarie A. Ford, 22, is charged with aggravated murder. She is currently in jail awaiting arraignment, according to police. Her bond hasn't been set.

Her husband, Bruce E. Ford, 23, is wanted on an aggravated murder warrant, police said. He is not currently in police custody.

The shooting happened on Sunday, just after 9 a.m. at an apartment in the 2000 block of Elmwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found several bullet casings outside an apartment door. Inside, they found a man, later identified as Shontell N. Rose—he had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Both suspects’ exact roles in the murder remain under investigation, although it appears that both suspects knew the victim," police said.

Officers had been dispatched to the apartment just eight hours prior to the shooting for a disturbance between Rose and a woman related to Bruce Ford, according to authorities.

A third person—a 19-year-old man, was arrested several hours after the shooting happened, but he was later released and no formal charges were filed.

The matter remains under investigation.

