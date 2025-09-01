Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
23-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Berlin Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 23-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash in Berlin Township.

The crash happened before 9 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 6 near State Route 61.

Cade Gwynn, 23, was riding a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on U.S. 6 when a 23-year-old man driving a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu failed to stop while turning into a private driveway, troopers said.

Gwynn was struck and thrown off the motorcycle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gwynn was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Malibu was not injured.

