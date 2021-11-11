45-year-old man killed in Sandusky crash

SANDUSKY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Sandusky.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. on West Water Street.

According to troopers, 45-year-old Cesare Avallone was driving a 2015 ASVE Cobra replica car when he failed to maintain control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

He was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

A 29-year-old woman in the vehicle was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center and then flown to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center. She was seriously injured during the crash.