Body of swimmer recovered after going missing 3 days ago in Vermilion, police say

The U.S. Coast Guard searches for a missing swimmer in Vermilion on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Posted at 10:28 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 10:45:55-04

VERMILION, Ohio — The body of a swimmer, who went missing earlier this week while swimming in Lake Erie in Vermilion, was recovered from the water Friday, according to the Vermilion Police Chief Chris Hartung.

On Wednesday, Vermilion police rescued two of the three swimmers. The search for the third swimmer, identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as a 33-year-old man, continued for days after he went missing.

His identity hasn't been released yet. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

