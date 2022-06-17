Body of swimmer recovered after going missing 3 days ago in Vermilion, police say

VERMILION, Ohio — The body of a swimmer, who went missing earlier this week while swimming in Lake Erie in Vermilion, was recovered from the water Friday, according to the Vermilion Police Chief Chris Hartung.

On Wednesday, Vermilion police rescued two of the three swimmers. The search for the third swimmer, identified by the U.S. Coast Guard as a 33-year-old man, continued for days after he went missing.

His identity hasn't been released yet. News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

RELATED: 2 swimmers rescued, 1 missing in Lake Erie near Vermilion

Watch our previous report on the initial rescue operation in the video below:

2 swimmers rescued, 1 missing in Lake Erie near Vermilion

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.