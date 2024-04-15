Cedar Point settles lawsuit with woman struck in head by metal part from Top Thrill Dragster

The family of a woman who was struck in the head by a metal part of the Top Thrill Dragster at Cedar Point has settled a lawsuit with the amusement park.

According to a statement provided by the lawyer of the family, the woman suffered a life-altering injury from that accident.

"She truly appreciates all the public’s support and prayers and Cedar Fair’s cooperation and open communication with her family and their counsel. While terms of the settlement are confidential, the parties were able to come to a fair and equitable agreement that satisfies both parties," the statement read.

Background

On Aug. 15, 2021, a metal object later determined to be an L-shaped bracket about the size of a man’s hand dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride and struck the 44-year-old Michigan woman in the head while she waited in line for the ride.

After being struck, the woman was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center and later transferred to St. Vincent's Hospital in Toledo.

At the time, her family provided a statement saying she was “fighting for her life” as a result of her injuries.

The Top Thrill Dragster was closed for the remainder of the season.

In February of 2022, the Ohio Department of Agriculture Amusement Ride Safety Division (ODA ARS) completed its investigation of the incident and cleared Cedar Point of any criminal wrongdoing. Investigators said there was insufficient evidence to find that Cedar Point violated any laws.

Over a year after the woman was struck, the park announced that the ride, which had opened 19 years before and had been ridden by more than 18 million people, would be retired from the park.

The amusement park announced a redesigned Top Thrill.

