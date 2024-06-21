Men's health should be a priority year-round

VERMILION, Ohio — June is Men's Health Month — a time for men to recognize the health issues they face and learn what they can do to take better care of themselves. This is important because many men admit they avoid going to the doctor.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke with a Vermilion man and a doctor at Mercy Health about why men should prioritize their health year-round.

"After about 40 years old, we start the downhill slide," said John Kovalan.

He's taking charge of his health by staying on top of age-appropriate health screenings. There are a range of health conditions that disproportionately affect men, especially as they get older.

"Number one concern is always cardiovascular care, obesity-related illness, diabetes, those are huge," said Dr. Craig Recko.

Recko suggests making small but impactful changes to prevent or manage those conditions.

"Get more steps, try to eat less sugar, eat less calories, more protein, make better choices, more fresh vegetables," said Recko.

The most important step, though, is making time to see your doctor.

The consequences of skipping screenings and preventative care could be dire.

"People will be hesitant because they don't necessarily want to find something wrong, which I understand, but I always try to tell them, the earlier you find something, the more we can do about it," said Recko.

That's why Kovalan schedules regular appointments with his doctor.

"Getting a checkup, at least once a year, I would highly recommend twice a year like I do," said Kovalan. "It's not going to hurt you. It may cost you a few dollars, but what's a few dollars today versus what may be down the road in the future."

Knowing that you are taking steps to monitor and maintain your health can bring peace of mind.

"It's just that first step towards changing your life, take charge of your health and it'll make a huge difference, not just your life, but your friends' and your family's lifes, too," said Recko.

