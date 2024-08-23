New school in Huron offers different approach to the school day

HURON, Ohio — It is that time of the year when kids are returning to school, and some kids in Huron will not only have new teachers but also a new school to go to.

James Kofrin's twin daughters will be a part of the first kindergarten class at Huron Sports Academy. The school offers a different approach to students by including sports practices as a part of the school day.

“When I realized it was not a traditional school, I was concerned that they were more focused more on sports instead of education. But after a while, I was able to see what the curriculum was and I learned they focus a lot on education and using sports to help with the education as well,” said Kofrin.

Dr. Chad Carr is the Executive Vice President of ACCEL Schools, an organization that operates multiple charter schools in the mid-west, including Huron Sports Academy. Carr says this model of learning allows kids to spend more time with their families after school than at practice.

“We give an hour and 45 minutes of reading every day, an hour and 45 minutes of math, an hour of science and an hour of social studies. We take the PE class and kids learn a new sport once every two weeks, but we also incorporate practices,” said Carr.

Elaine Beeghly is the principal of Huron Sports Academy and says she is excited to see the new model's results.

“Here in the elementary school, we are creating that foundation of strong academics for the student, and then providing that sportsmanship, skill, the teamwork, the collaboration and so forth,” said Beeghly.

There are over five sports academies in Ohio, and Carr says the other locations have been so successful that they plan to open a school in Cleveland. Kofrin is hopeful the one in Huron will live up to its promise.

“They give them every tool they need to do competitive sports when they're older, but they also provide an educational part of this curriculum. Which is really good and how kids get more advanced, and it gives them more options to life,” said Kofrin.

Kevin Eckert is an associate lecturer at Kent State University, and he says this model of teaching will expose kids to opportunities they normally wouldn't have.

“When they show a picture of a brain scan of a child that's been sitting for 20 minutes, and then a brain scan of a child who just goes for a walk for 20 minutes, the child has been sitting is blue, meaning no activity whatsoever. And the child that went and walked j is all lit up. So, research, shows that moving and deliberate physical activity can increase your cognitive abilities,” said Eckert.

The first day of school is August 28 and they currently have 60 students enrolled but are hoping to have 100 by the first week of school.

