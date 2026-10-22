Sandusky High School choir invited to perform at White House Christmas celebration

SANDUSKY, Ohio — For the Sandusky High School Keynotes and Bell Choir, a community member’s nomination has turned into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: performing at the White House for the First Lady’s Christmas celebration.

But when choir director Carrie Hill-Leach first received the news, she didn’t immediately believe it.

“When I first got the email, congratulations, I thought it was spam and a joke, and I actually didn’t look at it,” Hill-Leach said.

After receiving another email asking for a response, Hill-Leach reached out to confirm the invitation was legitimate. Once she realized the opportunity was real, she began working with school leaders and community members to make the trip happen.

The choir was selected from thousands of applicants across all 50 states, giving the students an opportunity to represent Sandusky and Ohio on a national stage.

For Hill-Leach, who has been directing choirs at the school for about a decade, it’s the first time the group has been invited to perform at the White House.

And the students aren’t taking the opportunity for granted.

“I, like, never in my life would I think that I would ever be getting anywhere close to performing at such, like, a big scale,” student Chad Dixon said. “But I am so excited.”

A unique sound headed to Washington

The Keynotes and Bell Choir currently has 38 student members preparing for the performance. What makes the group stand out is its combination of singing and playing handbells at the same time.

Hill-Leach said she believes that distinctive approach helped set the group apart from other applicants.

The students have been rehearsing for weeks, meeting after school to practice their music, memorize their parts and work together ahead of the trip.

For student Michael Bettis, the opportunity is about sharing what makes the group special with a much larger audience.

“Probably getting to spread the positivity and joy that comes from making music,” Bettis said. “I think it truly is beautiful what we're going to be able to do.”

Other students say the performance is a chance to show people what young artists from a smaller community can accomplish.

“Living in a small city, you know, a lot of talents don't get put out there into the world,” student and choir vice president Terrace Edwards said. “But I think this is really exciting.”

Edwards said the opportunity means a lot to the group because it allows them to share their talents with people beyond their hometown.

Student Khalese Kirksey echoed that sentiment, saying the trip could inspire other young people.

“To show people from Sandusky, Ohio, that these regular high school kids can go perform at the White House, that's really important,” Kirksey said.

For another student, Imani Tims, the opportunity carries a deeper sense of pride.

“I'll be honored to be there. I'll be honored to play for America,” Tims said.

Community support needed to make the trip possible

While the invitation is an exciting milestone, getting the students to Washington, D.C., comes with a financial challenge.

Because the trip came together on short notice, organizers are working to raise money for transportation, lodging and meals. The goal is to make the trip cost-free for students without using school district funds.

The group also hopes to give students an opportunity to explore the nation's capital if additional funding becomes available.

Hill-Leach said travel and lodging arrangements need to be finalized by the end of October to help keep costs down.

She emphasized that community support goes beyond financial contributions. Encouragement and understanding as students balance the trip with their school responsibilities are also important.

And she said every donation can make a difference.

“Honestly, a donation of $10 is wonderful,” Hill-Leach said. “Like, it's so amazing, it's so kind.”

The community has supported the choir before, including helping students raise money for a previous trip to New York. Now, organizers hope that same generosity will help them reach this next milestone.

The group’s White House invitation also carries a bit of history. Hill-Leach said the same Sandusky group last performed at the White House in 2002.

More than two decades later, a new generation of students is preparing for its own moment.

For these students, the trip represents more than a chance to perform. It’s an opportunity to share their hard work, represent their community and show how far their talents can take them.

“Without the arts, the earth is just a rock,” student Michael Bettis said.

How to help

Community members who want to support the Sandusky High School Keynotes and Bell Choir can donate to the group’s fundraiser or share it with others.

Visit SanduskySings.com for more information on how to contribute.

Every donation and share can help these students make the trip to Washington and represent Sandusky on a national stage.

