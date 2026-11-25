SANDUSKY — For many families, Thanksgiving is a time to gather around the table, share a meal and make memories. But for those struggling to make ends meet, putting that holiday meal together can be another financial burden.

In Sandusky, Victory Kitchen is working to ensure families don't face that challenge alone.

The organization opened in 1991 and has spent more than three decades serving people in the community. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the kitchen welcomed families to pick up free meals, turkeys, chicken, meat and groceries to help them prepare their own holiday dinners.

For Cassandra Leedy, the help means more than just food on the table.

Leedy, a Sandusky mother of seven, says she's turned to Victory Kitchen for support for years.

"They've been a strong, supportive family, and if it wouldn't have been for them, a lot of the times me and my 7 kids wouldn't have made it through," Leedy said.

She says the holidays are especially important because she wants her children to experience the warmth and togetherness that come with Thanksgiving.

"It's very important. At least I'm able to give my kids, you know, a feeling of family ... so it's a very special time," she said.

Leedy says without the organization's help, she likely couldn't have provided the same Thanksgiving meal for her family.

For Pastor Luke Walters, who helps lead Victory Kitchen, the mission is personal.

He says his family started the organization after experiencing difficult times of their own, including a Thanksgiving when they couldn't afford a turkey.

Now, he says, they can help hundreds of people experience a holiday meal.

Walters estimates the kitchen serves between 250 and 300 meals on a typical day. During the holidays, that number can climb to between 400 and 500, sometimes even higher.

"Maybe you're down, maybe this is a year that everything's a little bit more expensive. Maybe you just can't provide. And so we're here in Sandusky to help those that ain't having," Walters said.

The organization says there are no questions asked and no proof of need required to receive help.

Victory Kitchen is not government-funded. Instead, its work relies entirely on donations and community support.

Beyond Thanksgiving meals, the organization also offers free hot showers, job placement assistance, spiritual support and other resources year-round.

Carolyn Walters says the goal is to make sure people know they're not forgotten.

Their next major event is the organization's annual Christmas shoebox giveaway.

For families like Leedy's, that generosity lasts well beyond a holiday meal.

"It's a blessing," she said. "I can go home and sit there, and my kids can pray over food."