Third Melt location to close just this year

For the third time this year, Melt will be shutting down another location: this time at Cedar Point.

According to Cedar Point, Melt's lease expired this year, and they mutually agreed not to renew it.

Cedar Point said they have not made any arrangements for the location inside the park.

Earlier this year, Melt shut down its Independence and Avon locations.

Another Melt location closes, this time Independence

RELATED: Another Melt location closes, this time in Independence

According to owner Matt Fish, the pandemic has forced him to reevaluate the locations of his restaurants.

In 2018, Melt Bar and Grilled was named one of America's 50 fastest-growing restaurants by Restaurant Business Magazine. At that time, the company had 13 locations across Ohio—but in the years since, Fish has closed a number of those.