'An apology is not enough' — Former patron donates $500 to Geauga County library for stolen books

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — A former patron who "borrowed" some books from the Middlefield library when they were younger has donated $500 as a "concrete apology" for their actions.

"Years ago while growing up as a teenager, I took some books from the Middlefield Library without checking them out. As I've grown and matured, I've increasingly realized how wrong and selfish that really was," the former Middlefield resident wrote in a letter to the library.

They continued, "There is no justification for what I did, and unfortunately, I let my youthful greed get the better of me. I am truly sorry, but I know an apology is not enough. Please accept this $500 as restitution for the harm I caused. I do believe the value of what I took is less than $500, but please accept this full amount as a concrete apology and to help advance the service and good work that the library provides to the Middlefield community."

The library posted the letter on its Facebook page, stating "We forgive you, former patron, and we appreciate your honesty and your generous "fine." We will put it to good use, we promise," it said.

Unfortunately, the patron didn't say what books they took, so now we are left to our imaginations regarding the titles of their teenage book heist.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.