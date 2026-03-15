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Bainbridge Township detective dies due to medical condition

The Bainbridge Township Police Department announced in a social media post that Detective Brian Frew died unexpectedly on Thursday due to a medical condition.
Bainbridge Township detective dies due to medical condition
Detective Brian Frew
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The Bainbridge Township Police Department announced in a social media post that Detective Brian Frew died unexpectedly on Thursday due to a medical condition.

According to the department, Frew was with the department for 23 years and held positions as patrol officer, field training officer and detective.

The department said Frew was respected and loved by all.

Bainbridge Township PD thanked the community for their support and thanked Frew for his service.

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