Cardinal Local Schools head coach indicted on felony charges for allegedly changing grades

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — George Gresko, the Cardinal Local School District head football coach, has been indicted on two felony charges for allegedly changing students'grades.

The charges were filed against Gresko on Wednesday. He has been charged with tampering with records, a third-degree felony, and unauthorized use of a computer, a fifth-degree felony.

In addition to his role as a coach at Cardinal High School, Gresko also works as an alternative learning supervisor.

News 5 has reached out to the district for Gresko's current employment status.

According to police, the school district reached out to authorities in March for a "teacher that was changing grades in other teachers' classes."

Gresko will be arraigned in court on July 14.

