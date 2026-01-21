Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Overwhelmed by love': Chardon Fire Department inundated with Pokémon cards after boy loses his in fire

News 5 Cleveland
The Chardon community rallied together recently to give Pokémon cards to a 12-year-old boy who lost all of his when his home went up in flames.

The Chardon Fire Department was collecting cards for Dean Richter as part of a fundraiser for him and his family. Dean's mother told News 5 previously that her son's love of Pokémon cards had grown in the past year and had become one of his favorite hobbies.

Help rebuild a 12-year-old's Pokémon collection lost in Chardon house fire

RELATED: Help rebuild a 12-year-old's Pokémon collection lost in Chardon house fire

On Wednesday, the fire department posted on Facebook that it had received a massive amount of cards and is now asking the community to donate directly to the family instead.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and generosity of the Chardon community, but we have enough Pokémon cards to start a store at this point!" the fire department said. "If you can, please consider donating directly to the family via the Venmo code below and maybe attending the raffle basket event at the fraternal order of Eagles in Chardon this Saturday, it would be so greatly appreciated."

CLICK HERE for more information. You can also CLICK HERE for the family's GoFundMe.

