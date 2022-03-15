BGSU and Second Harvest hosting drive-thru food pantry Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

HURON, Ohio — Second Harvest Food Bank and Bowling Green State University will be holding a drive-thru mobile food pantry on Tuesday, March 15 at the BGSU Firelands campus.

Anyone can stop by to receive an assorted box of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat and more.

Anyone who plans on attending should register before the event.

Click here to register.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.