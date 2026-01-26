1 dead, 2 injured in Painesville apartment complex shooting

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — The Painesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old Eastlake man dead and two other people injured.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at Jackson Towers Apartments on West Jackson Street.

According to the department, an officer at the complex was preparing to go on foot patrol when he heard multiple shots ring out.

The officer went to the complex's north entrance, where he found a 22-year-old man who had been shot, Painesville Police said. The officer rendered first aid until EMS arrived.

Police found another victim, a 17-year-old male, in a vehicle nearby. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An 18-year-old from Eastlake, later identified as Davieon Talley, was found in a stairwell. He had been shot as well. EMS transported Talley to a nearby hospital, where he later died, police said.

The conditions of the 17-year-old and 22-year-old are unknown.

According to the department, there is no ongoing threat to the apartment complex or to residents.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Talley family for the loss of their son," the department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Painesville Police at 440-392-5840.