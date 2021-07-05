17-year-old shot in leg during shooting at Lake Dine & Dance in Painesville

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a bar in Painesville Township Monday, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and fire personnel responded at approximately 1:09 a.m. to Lake Dine & Dance located at 520 Fairport-Nursery Road, for a report of multiple people with weapons and multiple shots fired.

A 17-year-old female had been shot in the leg. She was transported to Tripoint Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the disturbance is not yet known, the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at 440-350-5521.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.