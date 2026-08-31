17-year-old shot several times in Madison Township Friday night

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Madison Township police are investigating a shooting that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital Friday night near the intersection of Haywood and Lake View avenues.

Police believe there was some kind of event or party at a nearby house when the shooting happened about 11:30 Friday night.

"It was pretty chaotic scene there, so it was just kind of people everywhere, really," said Chief Matthew Gosnik of the Madison Township Police Department.

The teenager was shot several times and taken to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center. He was later flown by helicopter to UH Medical Center in Cleveland.

Investigators say the shooting may have stemmed from a confrontation.

"Our understanding is that the individual who wound up getting shot had some type of altercation with someone else that had been at that gathering or nearby the gathering," said Gosnick.

Neighbors described the scene as unusual for the typically quiet community.

"Most of the time, not too much going on," said Madison Township resident Janet Arko.

Detectives are following leads, reviewing footage from neighborhood cameras and searching for evidence to identify the shooter. Investigators say they are working through conflicting accounts of what happened.

"We got a lot of conflicting statements about what it was that happened. So our job now is to try to separate fact from fiction to determine what actually occurred," Gosnik said.

Police said the 17-year-old was released from the hospital Monday morning. The search for the shooter or shooters continues.