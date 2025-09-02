Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2 students attacked after leaving Fairport Harding High School football game

Fairport Harbor Police are investigating after two students were attacked after leaving the Fairport Harbor Harding High School football game.

Police were called to the 500 block of Third Street around 10 p.m. Friday on reports of a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found two 18-year-old students had been attacked near the sidewalk after leaving the football game.

Both victims were injured and transported to TriPoint Medical Center.

A 34-year-old man was arrested for assault and menancing.

Police said he also have outstanding felony warrants out of Cuyahoga and Tuscarawas counties, as well as an extensive criminal history.

According to police, they believe this was an isolated incident and not related to the football game or school.

