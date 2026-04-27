24-year-old man dies after Painesville intentional hit-and-run, police say

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly fatally hitting a 24-year-old man with his vehicle last week and driving away.

Police were called to the area of Chester and North Saint Clair streets on April 21 at 8:30 p.m. on reports of an unresponsive man lying in the road.

When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Jacob Padilla.

Padilla was transported to Lake West Hospital, where he died several days later.

Police said their investigation revealed that Padilla was intentionally struck by a 21-year-old man driving a white BMW.

According to police, the driver fled from the scene.

He was arrested and charged with stopping after an accident and felonious assault.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Painesville Police Department at 440-392-5840.