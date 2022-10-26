26-year-old man sentenced to life in prison for shooting, killing man in Painesville in Nov. 2021

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A 26-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 44 years in the Lake County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, according to a news release. He was sentenced for the fatal November 2021 shooting of a Painesville man who was sitting in his car.

Julian Lawrence was found guilty by Judge Eugene Lucci earlier this month on the following charges:

Aggravated murder

Murder

Felonious assault

Two counts of kidnapping

Marijuana trafficking

“This is why we do what we do. Because sometimes the only peace a victim’s family can have is the knowledge that justice has been served,” said Painesville Police Chief Dan Waterman.

The charges originate from the murder of Ollie Timall Gipson Jr. on Nov. 4, 2021. Gipson Jr. was shot and killed while he was sitting in his car on Grant Street in Painesville, police said at the time.

