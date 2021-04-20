3 eaglets born in longstanding-nest at Mentor Marsh

MENTOR, Ohio — Three eaglets have been born in a longstanding nest at Mentor Marsh in Mentor.

The two eagles who call this place home have fledged two eaglets from their nest most of the 12 years they’ve been nesting at the marsh. The first year they nested at the Marsh in 2010, they were not successful. Since then, their luck has changed, producing two eaglets on average every year, with the exception of 2017 when they produced three and now this year with three again.

The eaglets will stay with their parents for about 10 to 12 weeks before they fledge and are able to fly from the nest. The parents will continue to supplement feed them and teach them survival skills like hunting.

Mentor Marsh is a dedicated state nature preserve co-owned by her Cleveland Museum of Natural History and ODNR.

The bald eagle continues to be one of the state’s greatest wildlife stories. The resurgence of the bald eagle population has been a collaborative effort from concerned landowners, sportsmen and women, rehabilitation centers and the division of wildlife.

Ohio Division of Wildlife.

Bald eagles are protected under both state law and the federal bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, making it illegal to disturb them.

When viewing these birds, remember to keep a distance of 100 yards away from the bird or nest. Excellent viewing opportunities can be found at several wildlife designated areas such as Mosquito Creek Wildlife Area in Trumbull County, Pickerel Creek Wildlife Area in Sandusky County, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park and also near major rivers such as the Muskingum, Hocking, Scioto and Miami.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.