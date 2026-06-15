A 79-year-old nurse helped others for decades. Now she fears going to jail over her yard.

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Beverly Thomas spent 33 years as a nurse caring for others. Now, the 79-year-old is the one in need of help.

She is facing charges for failure to maintain her property and trim trees.

Thomas was summoned to Willoughby Municipal Court last week for misdemeanor offenses.

"I paid my taxes all of these years, I haven't broken any laws, and they're calling this a crime," Thomas said.

Thomas said arthritis and tremors make it impossible for her to keep up with her yard. She uses a walker to get around.

"I went to court and heard [the judge] say that I can be put in jail over it, making it sound like a crime, then I got nervous and have trouble sleeping at night," Thomas said.

She is not disputing that the work needs to be done.

But she said she simply cannot physically do the work anymore, and on a fixed income, she cannot afford to hire anyone. She said she tried calling social services but could not find help.

"I just don't want to be in jail," Thomas said.

Late Monday afternoon, the city of Willoughby provided this statement:

"While we cannot comment directly on any cases currently in litigation, we can provide general information regarding the city’s property maintenance enforcement process.



When a potential violation is identified, an inspection is performed from the public right-of-way to determine if a violation exists. If a violation is found, a notice is sent to the owner of record. This notice provides the codified ordinance number, a description of the violation, and a deadline to achieve compliance. The notice also provides information regarding the homeowner's right to appeal should they wish to do so.



A follow-up inspection is performed at the deadline. If the violation has not been substantially addressed, or if there is a condition that may impact the health or safety of the public, the city may file a Complaint & Summons with Willoughby Municipal Court. If compliance is met prior to any scheduled trial, the city will immediately dismiss the charges. If compliance has not been achieved, it is ultimately up to the court to determine if further action is merited.



The City’s goal is always voluntary compliance, and legal action is generally the last step after attempts have been made to resolve the issue. If compliance is achieved prior to any scheduled trial, the city will dismiss the charges. If compliance has not been achieved, the matter proceeds through the court process.



The city recognizes that every situation is unique and will provide reasonable extensions when appropriate, as health concerns, financial circumstances, weather, and other factors can affect the ability to complete necessary work. However, the city must also balance these considerations with the need to maintain safe, well-kept neighborhoods and address conditions that may impact surrounding properties."

Thomas said she did receive previous letters from the city and believed the issues were addressed at that time.

She is due back at Willoughby Municipal Court next month for a pretrial hearing. Until then, she said she is trying to figure out what to do next.