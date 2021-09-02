An Erie smell? Gas company investigating natural gas odor near lakeshore in Lake County

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Residents from Mentor to Willowick to Euclid have been reporting an unusual smell near Lake Erie overnight and into Thursday morning. The Willowick Fire Department said there is no hazard to residents at this time.

Willowick Fire said over 60 calls have been reported from Mentor to Eastlake to Willowick throughout the night and Thursday morning, with callers reporting a strong odor of natural gas along the lakeshore. Euclid residents on social media say they smell it, too.

Dominion East Ohio Gas was called out to investigate and has been in the area throughout the morning, Willowick Fire said. Dominion said it believes the cause of the odor is coming from the lake.

Willowick Fire said it will provide an update when it gets more information.

Mentor High School was briefly evacuated Thursday morning due to the smell of gas; Mentor Fire officials said there was a small gas leak, and everyone was back in the building by 8:40 a.m. It is not clear at this time if this incident is related to the natural gas smell along the lakeshore.

RELATED: Mentor High School evacuated Thursday morning due to minor gas leak, fire department confirms

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.