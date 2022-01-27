Another earthquake hits again in Lake County; third quake in January

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened Thursday in Lake County.

The 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened 1.86 miles northwest of Lakeline, located in Lake County, and 1.1 miles under Lake Erie.

This is the third earthquake to hit Lake County in January.

The earthquake that occurred Jan. 4 measured at a 2.8 magnitude and was located about 1.25 miles northwest of Timberlake.

The day after, another earthquake measured at 1.9 magnitude was recorded at 5:25 a.m., about 3 miles north of Timberlake, the USGS confirmed.

Lake County is no stranger to the occasional earthquake. In December 2019, News 5 reported two earthquakes that happened in a matter of a week offshore in Lake Erie.

One of the earthquakes recorded in December 2019 measured 2.6, a scale of seismic activity that can generally be felt by residents in the area.

