Apparent 'unexploded ordnance' located in Chagrin River; bomb squad, Air Force called to investigate

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Crews were called to the Chagrin River near Daniels Park North in Willoughby Friday afternoon to investigate a "suspicious object" found in the water by children, that the fire chief said appeared to be "unexploded ordnance."

Authorities said local and state officials are working to identify the object and develop a plan to remove it from the river. The Willoughby Fire Chief told News 5 Friday afternoon that the Lake County Bomb Squad is taking control of the scene.

Authorities said there is no immediate threat at this time, but the public has been asked to avoid the area.

Daniels Park North and South will remain closed while the investigation is underway, authorities said. State Route 84 is closed for the time being while crews remove the object from the river.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base was contacted and is headed to the scene to assist in the investigation.

This isn't the first time explosive ordnance has been found in Northeast Ohio. About a year ago, a 12-year-old boy found an artillery shell in the Chagrin River, prompting the bomb squad to respond.

This is an ongoing situation and this story will be updated with information as it becomes available.

