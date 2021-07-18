Crews rescue young boy who fell over cliff at Jordan Creek Park

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A young boy who fell over a cliff at Lake Metroparks Jordan Creek Park was rescued by crews Sunday, according to the Concord Township Fire Department.

Rope Rescue Technicians were deployed to rescue the boy who fell over the side of a steep cliff, authorities said.

Concord Fire was assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake Metroparks rangers, Perry Fire, Leroy Fire, Chardon Fire, Hambden Fire, Painesville City Fire, Painesville Township Fire, Kirtland Fire, Metro Life Flight and others.

The crews worked together to bring the boy up to safety.

After pulling him up the cliff, the boy was stabilized and then transported to the trauma center at MetroHealth Medical Center, Concord Fire said.

