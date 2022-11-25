Driver rescued from water after driving car into lake in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — Mentor-on-the-Lake Police are investigating after a person drove their car into Lake Erie on Friday morning.

Police were called to Twilight Drive around 8 a.m.

When they arrived, they found that the vehicle was driven through a guard rail at the end of the road, traveled down the embankment,

and went into the water.

Police said the driver was outside the vehicle and in the water when they arrived.

Fire and rescue units from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Mentor and Grand River were able to save the driver from the water.

The driver was transported to Lake West Hospital in unknown condition.