Faith, Food and Fellowship: Bishop Malesic Spends time at Lake Catholic High School

MENTOR, Ohio — The Bishop of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, Bishop Edward Malesic, made a visit to Lake Catholic High School in Mentor.
Students, teachers and staff welcomed the bishop to celebrate an all-school mass last week.
According to Lake Catholic staff, Bishop Malesic encouraged students to trust that God has a plan for them and to remember that even struggles can lead to something greater.
“You are here for a reason,” Malesic said. “God always has the last word.”
After Mass, Bishop Malesic had lunch at Lake Catholic with the students, which included dessert prepared by Lake Catholic’s cooking classes.
We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.