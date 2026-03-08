Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Faith, Food and Fellowship: Bishop Malesic Spends time at Lake Catholic High School

Matt Trem
MENTOR, Ohio — The Bishop of the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, Bishop Edward Malesic, made a visit to Lake Catholic High School in Mentor.

Students, teachers and staff welcomed the bishop to celebrate an all-school mass last week.

According to Lake Catholic staff, Bishop Malesic encouraged students to trust that God has a plan for them and to remember that even struggles can lead to something greater.

“You are here for a reason,” Malesic said. “God always has the last word.”

After Mass, Bishop Malesic had lunch at Lake Catholic with the students, which included dessert prepared by Lake Catholic’s cooking classes.

