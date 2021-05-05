Felony charged dropped against Cleveland native, Steelers cornerback Justin Layne

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback and Cleveland native Justin Layne took a plea deal in his felony gun charge case that stemmed from a traffic stop on I-90 on April 23.

Layne 23, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possessing criminal tools in Willoughby Municipal Court. His felony gun charge was dropped.

He also pleaded guilty to two traffic-related violations.

At the time of his arrest, Lane was pulled over on I-90 for going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Officers determined he was driving under a suspended license. There was an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation in another jurisdiction.

A loaded pistol was located in the center console. Layne was not a licensed concealed carry permit holder in Ohio.

As part of his plea, he was ordered to pay court fines and his 180 days in jail were suspended.

Judge Marisa Cornachio ordered him to perform 32 hours of community service

