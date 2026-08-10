‘For eternity’: Grand River honors fallen Marine and officer Andy Nowacki with cruiser tribute

GRAND RIVER, Ohio — Andy Nowacki was a Grand River police officer and a member of the Marine Corps Reserves. At 24 years old, he was serving as a gunner on a Humvee protecting a convoy during Operation Iraqi Freedom when he was killed by a roadside bomb on Feb. 26, 2005.

“He did not have to be in the turret that day; it was somebody else’s turn that day, and they were three weeks from coming home. He told the guy, 'You’ve got a wife at home,'” said Sheila Nowacki, Andy’s mother.

Protecting and serving was part of who Nowacki was. He came from a long line of people who served the country.

Chief Paul Papes Jr. was a captain at the Grand River Police Department when Nowacki was a patrol officer. They worked side by side.

"I just think about him all the time," Papes said.

When Papes became chief of the department three years ago, his goal was to ensure Nowacki's legacy lived on. This Saturday, it will.

Papes plans to unveil a picture that will stand alongside the road signs already honoring the young officer. A new logo will also be added to Grand River patrol cars.

"Every time a Grand River police car goes on the road, there will be a decal,” said Papes. "I want to make sure the decals are on there for eternity."

To keep Nowacki's memory alive, his family established the Andy Nowacki Foundation, which provides scholarships to those who dedicate their lives to helping, serving, and protecting others.

"I like to say we were twice blessed by Andy. We were blessed when he was born, but we were also blessed when he died because of the number of people that have enriched our lives and have stayed in our lives and have helped us through the years," Nowacki said.

Tracy Carloss is the Lake County anchor and reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @TracyCarloss, on Facebook TracyCarlossWEWS or email her at Carloss@wews.com.