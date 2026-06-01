Free gun locks available to all from Timberlake Police, residency not required

TIMBERLAKE, Ohio — The Timberlake Police Department is offering free gun locks to anyone who needs one, and you don't have to live in Timberlake to get one.

The announcement comes after a toddler in Eastlake died last month from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

RELATED: Eastlake police say gunshot that killed 3-year-old was self-inflicted

"Normally, a department serves its residents and communities, but we have enough gun locks now that we can give them out to Timberlake, Lake County, Cuyahoga County, no limitations on this,” said Sgt. Richard Schilling with the Timberlake Police Department.

The department is expecting 2,000 more gun locks to give away, thanks to a donation from the nonprofit ChildSafe.

The Department of Justice recommends that guns kept in the home be stored locked and unloaded, with ammunition kept in a separate, secure location.