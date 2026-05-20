Free Mental Health Awareness Month event in Painesville

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and there’s a free event coming up on Thursday, May 21, in Lake County.

CROSS Outreach Ministry of Painesville will host the event focused on racial trauma, healing, recovery and wellness.

"We just want people to not be afraid to get help," said Rev. Brian Jones, with CROSS Outreach Ministry of Painesville, in a Zoom interview with me on Wednesday afternoon. "This is a safe space, and we just want them to know as an organization that we love them, we understand their need, and we’re willing to walk alongside them towards the path of healing and recovery every step of the way."

While the event is open to the public and all are invited, the organizers say they extend a special invitation to members of the BIPOC community, local residents, faith leaders, community partners, and all who desire a better understanding of the impact of racial trauma.

CROSS Outreach Ministry of Painesville Flyers in English and Spanish for Racial Trauma event

CROSS Outreach Ministry of Painesville sent the following statement in a press release:

"Racial trauma, also known as race-based traumatic stress, refers to the mental and emotional injury caused by encounters with racial bias, ethnic discrimination, racism, and hate crimes. This community conversation will provide education, awareness, and practical insight into how individuals and communities can recognize the signs of racial trauma and begin the road toward healing and recovery.



Residents in Lake County and Northeast Ohio often face a double burden when dealing with trauma. While the county is not technically considered a mental health shortage area, there remains a serious need for Spanish-language and culturally sensitive providers. This gap can contribute to higher rates of untreated trauma-related symptoms among residents who already face barriers to care."

The featured presenter will be John Flowers of the Black Mental Health Corp. of Cleveland.

The evening will include a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer period.

The event will take place on Thursday, May 21, 2026, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Ana's Attic, 58 S. Park Place, Painesville.

For more information about the event, call 440-296-5073.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.