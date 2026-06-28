Holden Arboretum offering tram tours, summer events in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, Ohio — The Holden Arboretum is giving visitors several ways to explore its grounds this summer, from guided tram tours to outdoor art, wine tastings and overnight campouts.

One of the summer highlights is the return of tram tours. The 45-minute tours give guests an overview of the grounds and gardens, with a focus on seasonal highlights. Visitors can also learn about the arboretum’s history and some of the scientific work happening behind the scenes.

A new tram tour for photographers is also being offered on Wednesdays through Aug. 26. "Depth of Field: A Tram Tour for Photographers" is a 45-minute hybrid tram and walking tour that ends at the Murch Canopy Walk. Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for children, plus admission. Members receive $1 off each ticket. Tickets are available in person only at the Corning Visitor Center.

Upcoming events at Holden Arboretum

Conifer Celebration

July 11 and 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The arboretum will highlight its conifer collection with activities and special programming.

Woven Landscapes

Opens July 18

A community-created outdoor art installation featuring more than 400 textile sculptures will be displayed throughout the arboretum grounds.

Grounded and Glowing: A Morning of Movement

July 18, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event features a morning focused on movement, mindfulness and refreshments under the trees, in partnership with The Beauty Boost Cleveland.

Hand Painting on Silk

July 25, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Artist Gunter Schwegler will lead participants through techniques for hand painting on silk. The class is open to all skill levels. The cost is $62 for members and $102 for nonmembers.

Adult Campout

July 31 to Aug. 1

The 21-and-older overnight event includes stargazing, after-hours access to the Murch Canopy Walk, sunset views from the Kalberer Emergent Tower and campfires. The cost is $40 for members and $45 for nonmembers.

Family Campout

Aug. 1-2

Families can spend the night at the arboretum and explore the grounds after hours. Guests are responsible for bringing their own tent and overnight supplies.

Pollinator Palooza

Aug. 8 and 9, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The August garden celebration will focus on pollinator plants, pollinator-friendly activities and family programming.

Working Woods Walk: Taste the Forest

Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to noon

The guided walk through the Working Woods Learning Forest will focus on the flavors of a diverse woodland. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

Notes of Nature Wine Tasting

Aug. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.

Guests can enjoy wine tasting and food stations in one of the arboretum’s gardens. The cost is $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers.

First Fridays Garden Tour

Sept. 4

The September tour will focus on the Rhododendron Discovery Garden and Tree Allee. The cost is $7 for members and $22 for nonmembers.

Ohio Tree Farm of the Year Tour

Sept. 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Working Woods Learning Forest will celebrate being named Ohio Tree Farm of the Year with presentations and displays on forest pests, timber stand improvement, carbon markets, invasive species management and more. The event is free, but registration is required.

Working Woods Walk: Reading the Woods

Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to noon

The guided walk will explore the ecology, history and stewardship of the forest. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

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