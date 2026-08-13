Inclusivity taking center stage this weekend in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio — Mentor CityFest is back this Friday and Saturday, rain or shine. One of the events that'll be taking the stage at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater Saturday afternoon is Deepwood Idol.

"Deepwood Idol is our celebration of our individuals that we serve in our county,” said Ashley Cozzens with the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

They provide resources, programming, and supports for community members from birth to the elderly.

"Our mission is to empower, enrich, and engage," said Cozzens.

That includes the talent showcase, now in its 14th year, with its fifth year as part of CityFest.

She said that inclusion matters and is important to the performers, families, and the whole community.

"Come out, and you realize, 'Wow, they have a great singing voice,' or 'They’re a really funny comedian,' or 'They can play the keyboard!'" Cozzens said.

Charlotte Daprano won last year's Deepwood Idol.

She sang Cyndi Lauper's "True Colors." It was stunning. She is back to perform this year.

"I am performing a Michael Jackson song—Man in the Mirror," said Daprano with a smile.

I asked her what it feels like to be on stage and look out and see all the people watching.

"It feels good," she said. "Because I get to be the student and they get to be the teacher."

She said she enjoys learning from the audience, while connecting through lyrics and inspiring others with music.

Her mom, Denise Bothe, said it's so moving to see her daughter perform.

"It’s heartwarming," Bothe said. "I’m going to cry; it’s so beautiful to see her up there."

Bothe said it's meaningful for all families to see their children or loved ones shine on stage and be part of a big community event.

"This is her true self," said Bothe. "She’s at home on stage. It's easier than talking to people—she can sing. So, having this opportunity, I'm so thrilled. It’s helped her come so far, build her confidence and be who she wants to be and share what she wants to share."

Thirteen acts with 14 contestants will take the stage Saturday at 1:15 p.m. following the CityFest parade that steps off from Shore Middle School at 10 a.m.

Mentor CityFest is a two-day event filled with family-friendly activities, food, and more.

CLICK HERE for more information.

News 5 will be back at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater Aug. 25 for our "Let's Talk" series.

I will be there along with your other Lake County reporter, Anchor Tracy Carloss, and Meteorologist Katie McGraw.

We’ll be at Mentor Rocks.

Please come say hello and share story ideas you’d like us to cover in your communities.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.