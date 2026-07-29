Lake County marine patrol funding at risk next season

GRAND RIVER, Ohio — The Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol could face cutbacks that result in fewer patrols on Lake Erie's waters next year.

Specially trained deputies patrol Lake County's waterways from May through Halloween each season, responding to dozens of calls for help.

Lt. Larry Harpster of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol said a funding shortfall is putting that coverage at risk.

"We're under a three-year state grant right now, that ends at the end of this boating season. Next year, we are only under the federal grant, and those funds are drying up," Harpster said.

Harpster said the patrol is the only one consistently patrolling the Lake County waters after the U.S. Coast Guard reduced hours last year.

"Seven years ago, the patrol rescued three teenagers. Two teenagers were jumping into the water near Headlands Beach State Park. That’s when one didn’t surface."

Xander Pertz jumped in to help his friends, and soon all three were in trouble.

“I’m not a very religious person, but God for sure was on our side that day,” Pertz said.

The patrol was a mile away when the call came in, Harpster said. They were in the right place at the right time.

"From the time that the call came in to us, making physical contact and pulling them in was two minutes. Out here in this area, that’s unheard of," he explained.

"When we saw the boat, I knew everything was going to be OK,” said another teenager who was rescued, Faith Perkins.

If new funding is not secured, the sheriff's office said fewer patrols could be on the water.