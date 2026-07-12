Lake Erie Sand Sculpture tour returns

The Lake Erie Sand Sculpture Tour is back again and ready for visitors to see all of the different creations.

Five unique sand sculptures can be found along the Lake County shoreline.

The self-guided tour stretches from Willowick to Madison.

Event staff were on site at all five locations Saturday to answer questions along with those sculpting works of art, like sand sculpture artist Carl Jarpa.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland

"I want people to see the work, experience the work. It's even cooler when you get to be here when there's actually somebody working on it," said Jarpa. "But, you know, this is my little expression of what I can give to the folks of Lake County."

Guests can explore the sculptures at their own pace at parks and beaches along the coast, as long as they last.

Bob Fenner | News 5 Cleveland

Organizers said the sculptures will remain on display for weeks and sometimes months, depending on weather conditions.