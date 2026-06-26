Levy failure prompts Mentor Schools to make fee changes for upcoming school year

The superintendent of Mentor Schools, Craig Heath, announced in a letter to families on Monday that the district's fee structure for certain activities and tuition is changing because the district's levy failed.

The district is eyeing $6.6 million in budget cuts for the 2026-2027 school year, but changes such as staffing reductions and other measures have already been implemented to help reach that goal, and the increased fees represent only a small portion of the overall budget reduction plan.

Heath said that district leadership has worked over the years to "stretch" funding costs while revenue has remained "flat."

The following increases will take effect for the upcoming school year:

Preschool Tuition

Preschool tuition will increase to $200 per month. This is for both the Integrated Preschool at Garfield and the Mentor High School Career Tech Program. Families currently enrolled in the preschool programs will receive additional information directly from the preschool directors.



Elementary Field Trips

The district will no longer provide funding for elementary field trips. Elementary field trips will only occur if they are fully funded through outside sources, including transportation costs, and can be provided equally across the district.



Sixth Grade Camp

The sixth-grade camp fee will increase to $250. Sixth-grade families will receive additional information directly from our middle school administrators.



Pay to Participate

Pay-to-participate fees for athletics, marching band, and Science Olympiad will increase 20%.

High School students: $240

Middle School students: $180

Each additional student and/or activity: $60

Additional information will be shared prior to the start of the school year. Student Fees

A new paper consumable fee of $9.50 will be added to student fee statements for the 2026-27 school year. This fee will help offset the cost of paper and other classroom consumable materials used throughout the school year.



Transportation Changes

We understand that many families have questions about potential transportation changes. To reduce costs, we are currently working to eliminate some routes by consolidating bus stops and expanding walk zones; however, no decisions have been finalized. We anticipate having updated information for you in mid-July, and we will share it with families as soon as it is ready.

"As we continue to address the district's financial challenges, we remain committed to providing students with a well-rounded, high-quality education while being responsible stewards of taxpayer resources. Thank you for your continued support of Mentor Schools," Heath said in the letter.

In the last two decades, the only time a new-money operating levy passed for the district was back in 2016.

According to Mentor Schools Director of Communications Kristen Estes, the proposed fee changes affecting families are only a small part of the district's overall budget-reduction plan.

"We have implemented major cost-saving initiatives including reducing staff proportionately with student enrollment, closing and selling school buildings, redistricting, changing benefits plans for employees, cutting budgets, pursuing alternative revenue sources, securing grant monies and more," Estes said.

The fee changes account for about $248,000 of the $6.6 million in savings the district has achieved.

"Our team remains committed to continuing to be great stewards of our community’s tax dollars while providing a safe learning environment where the children of our community can learn and grow," Estes said.