Mentor Public Library puts free books in the hands of community members

MENTOR, Ohio — During our News 5 "Let’s Talk” community series at Mentor Rocks Tuesday, I met Jason Lea, the marketing director of the Mentor Public Library. He was set up next to the News 5 tent with their pop-up library.

Lea gave me a couple free books for my children, and I thought it was such a cool initiative that I went back Friday to learn more about the program.

"Top shelf is my adult section, middle shelf is chapter books, and bottom shelf are pictures books," said Lea to some visitors Friday afternoon, stopping by to look at the selection of books in the pop-up library.

It really draws quite a crowd, and there's something for everyone!

Lea said it shows him people's desire to connect with tangible books and means of learning is still very much alive in our every-growing tech world.

He brings the pop-up library to all kinds of events in the area. Summer is especially busy, like Friday at the Mentor Farmer’s Market: Fantastic Friday.

Kids and adults can pick free books from the pop-up library, and Lea loves talking with each one and finding the book that matches their interests.

He said in the 11 years he's been running the pop-up library, which the library staff built themselves, they’ve given away more than 20,000 books.

"Why does this matter?," I asked him. "Bringing books to where people are?"

"Two reasons," said Lea. "One, I work at a library. That library is tax-subsidized. I am responsible to my patrons, even if the patrons never cross the threshold of my building, they are still owed the best service I can give them. And if that means having to come to a farmers market on a gorgeous day and probably get some produce and some lemonade later — I am willing do that because the job matters," he said with a smile and nod to the fun farmer's market setting.

"Also, I just really believe in enabling people’s curiosity," he said.

Regarding the books they give away at the pop-up library, Lea said they get the books two ways. He said they’ve either been donated to the library or taken from the library's collection to make room for newer additions.

Next stop for Lea and the pop-up library will be at Mentor-On-The-Lake's annual Fall Festival set for Sept. 12.

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.