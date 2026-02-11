More development moving into Painesville City Square area

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — More development is moving into Painesville City Square.

Millions of dollars have been pumped into the city’s square through public-private partnerships. The first was the Lake Erie College Tower that houses students. Now, Victoria Place is at the other end of the square.

“We have the former Victoria Place building, 191,000 square foot, three stories. It was a former shopping mall, a local shopping mall, and then it became an office building for a number of years and now we’re re-imagining it to 78 market apartments and additional commercial space on the first floor,” said Shawn Neece with Renew Partners.

Construction has already started on the project and is expected to be completed next year. It comes on the heels of Lake Erie College apartment building. Curtis Thomas is one of the 172 students who live in the building.

“A good living place, a good environment,” said Thomas.

The Lake Erie College Tower has a rooftop patio, a workout room and spacious study areas.

“It’s a huge draw,” said Lake Erie College President Jennifer Schuller. Enrollment has grown from 800 to more than 1200 students over the last couple of years, and she believes the new housing has been beneficial.

City officials believe more retail and restaurants will be moving into the square.

“The idea is to turn the district into an entertainment district and start to bring more people downtown,” said Painesville City Manager Doug Lewis.

The area is walkable and officials said that is what people want in an area.

“We’re seeing at least 80 to $100 million of investment downtown. The city has been a participant in that as well. We know we have to be a partner to see new development happen,” said Susan Crotty, Painesville Economic Development director.

Painesville is set to open an amphitheater in June.