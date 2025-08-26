Paddleboarder drowns at Headlands Beach

A 27-year-old woman who was paddleboarding at Headlands Beach over the weekend has died after drowning.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to the beach before 5 p.m. on Sunday after a woman was seen paddleboarding outside the swimming area.

ODNR received reports that she had gone under the water.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified her as Ellen Baker.

Baker worked for the City of Cleveland. Chief of Integrated Development Jeff Epstein released the following statement on her passing:

“We are extremely saddened to learn about this tragedy. Ellen was a true leader and friend to many people not just here at City Hall, but also in the community. She came to work with compassion in her heart wanting to help the residents of Cleveland every single day. The City is coordinating grief counseling and other services for fellow employees.”

