Painesville Municipal Court Garden gives misdemeanor offenders a second chance

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A one-acre garden in Perry Township lets people convicted of nonviolent misdemeanor offenses skip jail time and work the land instead.

The court's chief probation officer said the creative sentencing program began 32 years ago. The program is run by the Painesville Municipal Court.

The program offers people with nonviolent misdemeanor offenses a chance to serve the community rather than serving jail time. It allows them to keep a job, stay at home and pay their debt to society by working the land.

"Some of the offenders are in a diversion program, so if they do everything the courts ask them to do, they're going to have their case dismissed," said David Washlock, the chief probation officer.

Court garden supervisor Wally Siegel said the workers take their responsibilities seriously.

"They're not troublemakers; they screwed up, they get out here, and they're not a problem. They work really hard, they listen, do what they're told. That's all I can ask for," Siegel said.

On opening day, Wednesday, a dozen workers put in cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes and more.

"We planted a couple hundred plants here today. Cucumbers, strawberries, tomatoes. We have a bunch more to do," Siegel said.

When crops are ready to be harvested, the fruits and vegetables go directly to people in need.

"We'll take it to the food bank. We'll take it to the senior centers, the Salvation Army, the Teen Challenge," Siegel said.

The garden produces enough to make a significant impact each week.

"Every week, we take out two to three pickup loads, so it's a lot. We spread it out. Everybody is very appreciative, I know that," Siegel said.

And for some participants, the garden becomes more than just a sentence.

"I've had people come back when their time is up because they like it," Siegel said.