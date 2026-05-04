Predators are reaching children through apps, social media and now, video games

CLEVELAND — Children are being sexually exploited by predators lurking on the internet, social media apps, and now gaming platforms. It’s happening in small towns and big cities across the country, including Ohio.

"The monsters that we are chasing are now coming into your home with some device,” said Kirtland Police Chief Jamey Fisher.

Kirtland Police Detective Jake Scott is on a mission to stop it.

“I will pursue these relentlessly,” said Scott.

Two years ago, Kirtland Police signed an agreement with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to investigate these types of crimes in their community. Case referrals began landing on Scott's desk.

"Anywhere on the internet where there are children, there’s going to be adults who have a proclivity for sexual abuse of children trying to speak with those kids, groom those kids and foster relationships," Scott said.

His first case involved 45-year-old Todd Oravecz, a Kirtland man who was arrested, indicted, and pleaded guilty to several charges, including receipt, distribution and transportation of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Agents found more than 100 child sexual abuse material images and videos on his electronic devices that included children under 12 years old.

"He was using a messaging application to send child sex abuse material to other individuals on the application," Scott said.

Oravecz was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

"He was using a messaging application to send child sex abuse material to other individuals on that application,” said Scott.

Ohio receives roughly 30,000 case referrals a year from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; Kirtland received 10 of those cases.

But these crimes aren’t just happening in Kirtland and Lake County.

"Everywhere, if your child has access to the internet,” said Fisher.

"Child sexual exploitation is becoming an increasingly prevalent problem, we see all across our district,” said David Toepfer, U.S Attorney Northern District of Ohio.

In 2024, the US Attorney's Office handled 40 cases. Last year, that number rose to 68. So far this year, the office has handled 16 cases. Just last month, Operation Spring Break targeted those who are exploiting children, resulting in seven arrests.

Toepfer said these crimes are a top priority for his office, and so is educating parents. He pointed to a new troubling trend of predators using gaming platforms to reach children.

"I think a lot of parents are not aware of that being an avenue for people to exploit their children," Toepfer said.

Education, awareness, and police officers are fighting this battle. But the fight starts at home, with parents on the front lines of protecting their children.