Search continues for 15-year-old swimmer at Headlands Beach State Park

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A missing 15-year-old boy who failed to resurface while swimming with friends at Headlands Beach State Park Friday has yet to be found, but search efforts are set to continue through Saturday and Sunday if need be.

The teen was swimming near the north end of the breakwall when he went under water, authorities said. Deputies and Painesville Township firefighters responded to the scene around 3:48 p.m.

A search was conducted Friday by members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol and Dive team, Mentor firefighters, Fairport Harbor firefighters, Ohio Division of Parks, U.S. Coast Guard and Lake County Drone Team. The boy was unable to be located Friday and the search resumed the next day.

On Saturday, the Lake County Sheriff's Office deployed its dive team and Marine Patrol once again, assisted this time by a response dive team out of Cleveland that brought detection equipment to assist in the search.

Despite the continued efforts Saturday, the teen was unable to be located.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that the Marine patrol will continue searching Saturday and Sunday but the dive team has been called off.

"Our prayers for this young man and for his family during this time," said Sheriff Frank Leonbruno.

