Security upgrades deliver peaceful Saint Mary Magdalene Festival in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio — By Monday afternoon, all that was left of the Saint Mary Magdalene Festival in Willowick were memories.

Workers cleaned up as crews packed up and trucks pulled out following the annual event. The Saint Mary Magdalene Festival is traditionally among the first festivals of the season.

For roughly 30 years, the celebration has kicked off the summer for the Willowick community.

"We're here every festival," said one festivalgoer.

"We love the fair," another festivalgoer said.

"We want no trouble, keep the fair going for years," one added.

That's why the church put in place new rules for safety.

In 2022, body camera video captured police dispersing large groups of unruly young people causing disturbances in and around the festival. Since then, the church has taken steps to enhance security, enacting new rules. For example, anyone under 17 must be accompanied by an adult over 21, bags are checked at the entrance, and fencing surrounds the event.

Willowick police said the stepped-up security paid off.

"A couple of years ago, there were some issues. This year went great,” said Willowick Police Lt. Mark Guerrieri. "Probably one of the most successful festivals we've had with regard to any kind of criminal enforcement or problems."

This year, Willowick police said the issues were minor, involving two teenagers.

"Those juveniles didn't have a parent or guardian with them, so they were told to wait outside the festival until they could get a parent or guardian with them, and they decided to jump the fence. That's when the officers noticed them in the festival without a wristband, and they were written citations for trespass."

"Us being proactive, the church being proactive on the rules of the festival has made life easier not just for us but for anyone who goes to the festival to enjoy it," he added.

The church declined to comment for this story, as did the Cleveland Catholic Diocese.