Small earthquake detected in Lake County in Northeast Ohio's seismic zone

The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in Lake County on Friday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 2.2 magnitude earthquake happened at 7:24 a.m. at a depth of 6.34 miles, around 4.35 miles south of Madison.

CLICK HERE to see an interactive map of the area where the earthquake occurred.

The area is no stranger to minor earthquakes.

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake happened near the same area on March 6, 2026.

WATCH:

Lake County shakes from 2.9 magnitude earthquake

The Friday earthquake happened in the Northeast Ohio seismic zone, which has had "moderately frequent" earthquakes since they were first reported in 1823, according to the USGS. Faults near our area that formed a billion years ago cause an increase in seismic activity.

Most earthquakes detected near Lake Erie are in the 1-2 scale range. A magnitude 2.5 earthquake can be felt by people in the area.

According to the USGS, the highest magnitude earthquake in the area happened in 1986 and was 4.8 in magnitude. The more recent damaging earthquake in the area happened in 1998 and was a 4.5.

In 2022, News 5 spoke with Case Western Reserve University Professor Steven Hauck about the numerous quakes that happened that year in Lake County:

WATCH:

Why earthquakes are happening in Lake County