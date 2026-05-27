Students say retiring Willoughby band director changed their lives

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio — Thursday is the last day of class at Willoughby South High School. It is also the last day for the band director who's retiring after 34 years.

A parent sent us an e-mail asking us to shine a light on Mr. Primavera.

So, I went to visit him, and he had someone else he wanted to talk about— the kids.

"I went into the job for the kids and it's always been about the kids," he said.

The job was always a dream, he told me.

"I wanted the job when I was in high school," he said

Fred Primavera, Mr. P, as the kids call him, went from playing in the Willoughby South band to directing it. That was more than three decades ago.

"It's the people that make education rewarding," he said.

Speaking of people, he told me at least five current music teachers in the Willoughby-Eastlake City School District are former students. Even his successor is a former band student.

Now, after 34 years, Mr. P is marching into retirement but wants to keep the focus on the kids.

"Watching the growth and development to where they can perform at a high level, I think that’s the most satisfying thing," he said.

Mr. P has achieved excellence with the students, leading them to 31 state superior ratings for marching band and wind symphony.

But perhaps more impressive is the home he’s created here for so many students.

"For me, he’s taught me a lot about leadership, and it’s given me a lot more confidence," said Morgan Estvander, a band student.

"He means a lot to me," said Chase Ross, another band student. "Before I met him, my life was in a very bad direction, and when I met him he really pushed me to be the best I can and really guided me to be the best I can today.”

Christine Ross is Chase’s mom.

"He is a very humble man," she said about Mr. P. "Everything is about the kids."

She told me her son went from wanting to quit music to now wanting to major in music, all because of Mr. P’s guidance.

“Thank you," she said to him. "I have no idea where my son would be without him.”

She is not the only parent we heard from.

The email we received from another mom, asked us to highlight all Mr. P has done for the marching band program, the kids, the families, and his dedication to their futures.

Mr. P told me he doesn't want any of the spotlight.

"Correct," he said with a smile, when I told him the mom who had written mentioned that he would likely shy away from the attention.

He says it's all very humbling, and said the impact he's had is just starting to come to his attention since announcing his retirement a few months ago.

"You know, up until recently, I wasn’t really aware, like I'm just doing my job," he said.

The tributes and messages are now coming in, and like a good marching band tune, Mr. P’s career is ending with a crescendo.

"It's rewarding," he said. "It’s absolutely rewarding."

He says he feels lucky to have been able to teach music. He believes it's an important part of being human, and hopes all his students carry a love of music with them and share it with others.

He also shared a parting message:

"Make sure we keep music in the schools," he said. "That is often the first thing that is cut. We have got to keep these kinds of programs going because they impact so many kids."

There will be no retirement parties for Mr. P, as he wants to keep the focus on the kids, but he has agreed to host a Farewell Fundraiser on July 15 with all proceeds benefiting the Willoughby Band Boosters.

Ross is helping with the planning and said the response has been overwhelming.

"The amount of people from past years, all the way back to his first year of teaching and the way back to people who went to high school with him that are reaching out is amazing," she said. "Because that’s how far back his impact goes!"

Katie Ussin is the Lake County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @KatieUssin, on Facebook KatieUssin, Instagram Katie_Ussin_wews or email her at Katie.Ussin@wews.com.