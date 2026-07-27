Teen’s vision nears reality as Gold Star Families Memorial takes shape in Willowick

WILLOWICK, Ohio — Construction is underway on a new parking lot just off Lakeshore Boulevard in Willowick, and at the edge of that lot, a path will lead to a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. It will be a two-sided tribute crafted from black granite.

The memorial is the result of years of work by Owen Engle, who started pursuing the project when he was just 15 years old. After seeing a similar monument in Wapakoneta, his Army veteran father's hometown, Engle became determined to bring a lasting tribute to Lake County. Three years ago, he brought the idea to City Council.

"I think a lot of people are shocked that someone at the age of 15 and a half would want to do something like this," Engle said. "They're even more shocked to find out how close we are to dedicating and finishing this."

Corrie Bailey is part of a Gold Star Family and works on the committee to make the memorial a reality. Her brother-in-law, Grand River Police Officer and Lance Corporal Andy Nowacki, was killed in Iraq in 2005. The 24-year-old Marine was killed by a roadside bomb during Operation Iraqi Freedom while protecting a convoy.

"Being here by the lake is one of my favorite places to be," Bailey said. "So the fact that we're going to have a place that we'll be able to come and reflect and mourn and remember, I think it will be amazing,” she said.

The committee has already raised $100,000 toward its $150,000 goal. The City of Willowick donated the site for the memorial, and the Metroparks will build the pathway and landscape the area.

For Engle, honoring those who sacrifice for others is deeply personal. His family has served in the military for generations.

"We've been in pretty much every major conflict since World War I, when my grandfather started," said Pete Engle, Owen’s dad.

The soon-to-be college freshman will head off to school next month, but plans to return for the memorial's dedication on Sept. 27. After college, Engle plans to join the Marines, following the path of the many members of his family who served before him.

Engle and the committee are in the midst of raising the remaining $50,000. There will be a 5K race and a 1-mile walk set to take place at Eastlake North High School. It steps off at 9 a.m. Click here to learn more.