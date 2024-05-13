'The world was a better place with him in it'

Jacob Derbin, the 23-year-old Euclid Police officer who was killed in an ambush on Saturday night, was the son of a fellow Euclid officer who is remembered by fellow officers for his enormous smile.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said Derbin has served Euclid residents since July of 2023 with "dedication, honor and professionalism. His kind heart and enormous smile were infectious. He will be missed by all who know him."

Derbin is a veteran who served in the Army Reserves.

He was engaged, and his wedding was set to happen this summer.

"He loved public service," Meyer said. "This is somebody who’s still in the army reserves, who’s served his country. Public service meant everything to him."

Meyer said Derbin was tactically sound and also a "gentle giant."

Derbin's father is also a police officer for the city of Euclid, according to the chief.

"He was a kind of happy-go-lucky kind of a guy," Meyer said. "He just loved public service and loved being here. He was that rare find, and I’m devastated, and his family is obviously devastated."

Meyer spoke at length about Derbin during a Sunday night news conference.

Euclid Police Chief emotional after officer's death

Flags lowered, tributes pour in

Gov. Mike DeWine ordered flags lowered in honor of Derbin at all public buildings and grounds throughout Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Bern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus until sunset on the day of his funeral, the date for which has not been set yet.

Police departments, police organizations and public officials across Ohio joined in the mourning on social media, as did members of the public who expressed their grief and also offered Euclid police support.

Fran and I offer our deepest condolences to Euclid Police Officer Jacob Derbin's family and his brothers and sisters at @Euclid_PD. His bravery and dedication to the Euclid community will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/xrXiCvsRIv — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2024

Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail released the following statement about the shooting that read, in part:

"In the wake of the tragic loss of our dedicated officer, we find ourselves grappling with a profound sense of sorrow and disbelief. This moment calls for us, as a community, to come together in solidarity and support, not only to honor a hero who selflessly served and protected us but also to offer strength to one another in this time of grief. Let us unite in remembrance and gratitude for the sacrifice made, and pledge to uphold the values of compassion, resilience, and community spirit that this devastating loss so poignantly reminds us of."

The mayor said she was grateful for the community's support following Derbin's death and called the officer a "wonderful young man, committed to the community, commited to service— he will be greatly missed by all."

"Despite this horrific tragedy there is hope, and we will get through this. We really appreciate the sentiments, the thoughts, the food, the flowers, the texts and calls we have received— sharing prayers, thoughts and strength," Holzheimer Gail said. "We will work hard together as a community to get the suspect in custody and move forward as a community. Our sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the family."

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost pointed out: "It is a cruel irony that a mother lost her son on Mother’s Day and that this murder happened just as we prepare to solemnize our fallen during Police Memorial Week. My heart burns with anger at this injustice for the family of this young officer and the Euclid Police Department."

Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown tweeted: "Our prayers are with Officer Derbin’s family and his community in Euclid he gave his life to protect."

Sen. J.D. Vance tweeted: "May God rest the soul of Officer Jacob Derbin, who was brutally ambushed over the weekend. He was only 23 years old."