Trader Joe's opening 9,900-square-foot location in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio — Trader Joe’s, the popular national chain of neighborhood grocery stores, is opening up a new location in Mentor at the beginning of February, the company announced Tuesday.

The store will open its doors to its Mentor location, located at 9474 Mentor Avenue, on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. The store location is along historic Route 20, between Old Johnny Cake Ridge Road and Heisley Road.

The 9,900 square-foot store is the company’s seventh location in Ohio and third in Northeast Ohio. Trader Joe’s started in Los Angeles in 1967 and has since expanded to more than 525 stores in 42 states.

Each location showcases interior art that is reflected of the community, and the Mentor location will be no different. It will feature artwork that highlights several areas of interest, including Lake Erie, Headlands Beach State Park and the Mentor Lagoons.

More than 95% of the hired employees for the new location are from the Mentor area. Hiring is still underway for the location and anyone interested can apply online at traderjoes.com/careers.

As part of the company’s longstanding Neighborhood Sharers Program, the Mentor location will donate 100% of its products that go unsold but remain good to enjoy to a range of nonprofits and organizations, seven days a week.

Store Captain Mike Mcginnis, an 11-year-veteran of the company, and other crew members will be at the ribbon cutting on Friday, Feb. 4 at 7:55 a.m.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.